Based Hotdog（BOTDOG）信息

$BOTDOG is a utility meme coin created to bridge the gap between web3 communities and real-world utility. Built on top of the Cliza System, $BOTDOG reallocates 80% of creator rewards to fund the global expansion of “Based Hotdogs” — a next-gen hotdog franchise brand focused on premium, creative glizzy where 5% of all profits will be put into the chart for buybacks and burns. The remaining 20% supports ongoing development, marketing, art, and community initiatives. $BOTDOG is more than a coin — it’s a movement powered by memes, food, and decentralized ownership.