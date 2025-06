什么是Based Hotdog (BOTDOG)

$BOTDOG is a utility meme coin created to bridge the gap between web3 communities and real-world utility. Built on top of the Cliza System, $BOTDOG reallocates 80% of creator rewards to fund the global expansion of “Based Hotdogs” — a next-gen hotdog franchise brand focused on premium, creative glizzy where 5% of all profits will be put into the chart for buybacks and burns. The remaining 20% supports ongoing development, marketing, art, and community initiatives. $BOTDOG is more than a coin — it’s a movement powered by memes, food, and decentralized ownership.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Based Hotdog (BOTDOG) 资源 白皮书 官网