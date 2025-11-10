Here is the story of how $BaoBao

The little brother and best friend of $BONK was born on @bonk_fun

The original dev of $BaoBao abandoned the project and rugged it very early on

The coin had no recognition until @bonk_inu posted on Instagram about

“BaoBao” the little brother and best friend of BONK

The @bonk_fun trenches then reacted to this post and PvPd on a couple baobao coins

I’m the one that the market chose in the end!

Some of BaoBao good frens decided to pay dex for the community and @and_feroiz my beautiful friend and artist stepped in to showcase me in the most beautiful ways!

Then the story of $BaoBao was born!

No bundles, no insiders, no cabals or groupchats that scooped supply early

Just pure community and a legendary artist who stepped up for BaoBao!