什么是Bantu (XBN)

The Bantu Blockchain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization created to support the development of the Bantu Blockchain. Our mission is to empower humanity across all industry sectors, both public and private using blockchain technology. The Bantu Blockchain is an impact-focused blockchain infrastructure that unifies the secure issuance, transfer, trading, settlement, clearing, and custody of digital assets in real-time. This unlocks the capital trapped in illiquid assets and the informal sector, especially in emerging markets. It combines speed, security, reliability and includes human elements of fairness and sharing to empower participants on the network while lowering the entry barriers for participation. The XBN is the native asset/token for the Bantu Network. It is a utility token that powers all operations and transactions on the network. Users who carry out transactions on the network pay transaction fees in XBN. The smallest unit of the Bantu Network Token is called a Spirit. 1 Spirit = 0.0000001 XBN

Bantu (XBN) 资源 官网