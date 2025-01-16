什么是BANDIT (BANDIT)

The Bandit project is a privacy-focused utility meme token built on Zano's Layer 1 blockchain. $BANDIT is designed to offer the same level of privacy as Zano, with privacy assured by the same cryptographic techniques that secure the Zano coin itself. Initially developed to showcase Zano’s confidential assets feature, $BANDIT is now expanding its ecosystem with privacy-enhancing tools. These include the Bandit Auto Trade Bot for seamless order execution on the Zano Trade DEX, and a Telegram-based wallet for sending and receiving $BANDIT and privacy coins directly through the app. More privacy-centric tools will continue to be developed, further enhancing the Zano ecosystem. $BANDIT is central to the tokenomics of this ecosystem, ensuring secure, private transactions while driving innovation and usability.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

BANDIT (BANDIT) 资源 官网