Bamboo DeFi 价格 (BAMBOO)
今天 Bamboo DeFi (BAMBOO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BAMBOO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bamboo DeFi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.44K USD
- Bamboo DeFi 当天价格变化为 -78.64%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BAMBOO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BAMBOO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bamboo DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001516337853376361。
在过去30天内，Bamboo DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bamboo DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bamboo DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001516337853376361
|-78.64%
|30天
|$ 0
|-20.01%
|60天
|$ 0
|-18.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bamboo DeFi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.17%
-78.64%
-3.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Bamboo DeFi is a decentralized ecosystem that encompasses financial services and a Play-And-Earn game using Blockchain technology. Thanks to its token, $BAMBOO, users can exchange it with other tokens, invest or use it in its future game, Hashapon. What makes your project unique? We are a project that takes into consideration its community: totally transparent, different and with a philosophy that transmits peace and tranquility. This is not only reflected in the decisions we make (with the help of the community), but also in our graphic style and communication decisions. History of your project. It all started in 2019, when the first tests with the token, the exchange and the community began. It was in 2020 when the first DAO was launched to launch the project on Ethereum and later launch it on other networks such as Polygon or BNB. What’s next for your project? We are launching a Play-And-Earn game called Hashapon to improve the stability of the $BAMBOO token. This will help reduce its working capital, plus it is building a new strategy with deflationary policies and give the value the token deserves. What can your token be used for? You can use $BAMBOO to exchange, invest or even to play our game Hashapon, among other utilities you can check in our Whitepaper.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BAMBOO 兑换 MAD
.د.م--