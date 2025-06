什么是BAM by Scotty (BAM)

$BAM is a CTO reclaimed by the community + artist Scotty Russell after the original token launched with stolen art. Instead of letting it die, Scotty and the community rallied, aligning it with his mission to empower artists on Solana. As Head of Artist Development through BONK Art Masters, he backs $BAM as an independent tribute supporting the creators of Solana. $BAM is described as the "artistic translation of the Bonk spirit," building on the success of Bonk ($BONK), one of the largest and most iconic Solana meme coins.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

BAM by Scotty (BAM) 资源 官网