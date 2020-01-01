Ballsy on Sui（BALLSY）信息

BALLSY was a fair launch on moonbags.io with a strong liquidity pool. The BALLSY team is filled with amazing artists and some of the best diamond hand SUI OGs who are very trusted within the space. The team bought 10% of the token supply. $BALLSY lives in all of us, to be ballsy is to be bold, gutsy, and unapologetically daring. It's when someone does something risky, rebellious, or courageous—even when it's uncomfortable or goes against the grain. Think of someone quitting a stable job to chase their passion, standing up to authority when it matters, or saying the hard truth no one else will. It's not about being reckless—it's about having the guts to act when most people would hesitate. (That's $BALLSY)