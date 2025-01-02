Balls of Fate 价格 (BOF)
今天 Balls of Fate (BOF) 的实时价格为 0.00384952 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.85M USD。BOF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Balls of Fate 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 39.01K USD
- Balls of Fate 当天价格变化为 +14.92%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BOF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BOF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Balls of Fate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004999。
在过去30天内，Balls of Fate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0126611613。
在过去60天内，Balls of Fate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0043782993。
在过去90天内，Balls of Fate 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0099920930062024。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0004999
|+14.92%
|30天
|$ +0.0126611613
|+328.90%
|60天
|$ +0.0043782993
|+113.74%
|90天
|$ -0.0099920930062024
|-72.18%
Balls of Fate 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.30%
+14.92%
+123.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Join Balls of Fate - where everyone can become a hero challenging the injustice of the world! Balls of Fate (BOF) exists in a world where injustice and inequality have become the norm. Big corporations, corrupt politicians, and financial elites continue to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary people. But in this chaos, an unexpected hero emerges - a fearless pitbull who doesn't give a damn about conventions and the status quo This pitbull is the embodiment of an unbreakable spirit and unwavering justice. He absolutely doesn't care about authorities, social norms, or society's expectations. His sole purpose is to restore balance and justice in a world where honesty has become rare With iron determination and steel... ambitions, the BOF pitbull is ready to put his "balls" on any unjust system, be it financial institutions, political regimes, or social prejudices. He's not afraid of consequences and is willing to risk everything for the right cause In the world of BOF, anyone can become such a fearless fighter for justice. It's not just a financial instrument, it's a movement, a philosophy of life where courage, honesty, and straightforwardness are valued above all else
