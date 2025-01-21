Backed Coinbase Global 价格 (BCOIN)
今天 Backed Coinbase Global (BCOIN) 的实时价格为 295.48 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BCOIN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Backed Coinbase Global 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 93.49 USD
- Backed Coinbase Global 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BCOIN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BCOIN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Backed Coinbase Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，Backed Coinbase Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +17.7790611480。
在过去60天内，Backed Coinbase Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -22.6496943720。
在过去90天内，Backed Coinbase Global 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +81.76。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ +17.7790611480
|+6.02%
|60天
|$ -22.6496943720
|-7.66%
|90天
|$ +81.76
|+38.26%
Backed Coinbase Global 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
0.00%
+14.18%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Backed brings real-world assets (RWAs) such as stocks or ETFs to blockchain rails. For example, our product bCOIN is a tracker certificate issued as an ERC-20 token. bCOIN tracks the price of Coinbase Global Inc. and it is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase. What makes your project unique? Backed issues permissionless tokens (bTokens) that represent ownership of structured products. Backed tokens are 1:1 backed by the underlying assets, held by Swiss third-party custodians, and are bankruptcy remote book-entry securities. History of your project. Backed was incorporated in 2021 in Switzerland due to the regulatory clarity the Swiss DLT Act provided to the project. Backed released its first tokenized product on Ethereum in early Q1 2023. Backed now supports issuance and redemption on many different blockchains. What’s next for your project? Backed is working to create the standard for tokenization with a network of protocols benefitting from RWAs on-chain. What can your token be used for? Backed enables clients to access sustainable, low-risk yields while keeping their funds entirely on-chain. There is no need to go through TradFi onboarding processes or off-ramp crypto to fiat. bTokens are utilized by the likes of Gnosis, Angle Protocol, Ribbon Finance, Aragon, and Blueberry to name a few. Disclaimer: bC3 is not licensed by or affiliated to Coinbase Global Inc., and it bears no responsibility to it. Backed DOES NOT sell its tokens to U.S. Persons or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons, and tokens are not marketed, offered, or solicited in the U.S. or in any other prohibited jurisdiction. For a full list of prohibited and restricted countries and review of legal documentation, please visit https://www.backedassets.fi/legal-documentation
|1 BCOIN 兑换 AUD
A$472.768
|1 BCOIN 兑换 GBP
￡239.3388
|1 BCOIN 兑换 EUR
€283.6608
|1 BCOIN 兑换 USD
$295.48
|1 BCOIN 兑换 MYR
RM1,320.7956
|1 BCOIN 兑换 TRY
₺10,519.088
|1 BCOIN 兑换 JPY
¥45,944.1852
|1 BCOIN 兑换 RUB
₽29,837.5704
|1 BCOIN 兑换 INR
₹25,564.9296
|1 BCOIN 兑换 IDR
Rp4,843,933.6512
|1 BCOIN 兑换 PHP
₱17,267.8512
|1 BCOIN 兑换 EGP
￡E.14,865.5988
|1 BCOIN 兑换 BRL
R$1,781.7444
|1 BCOIN 兑换 CAD
C$425.4912
|1 BCOIN 兑换 BDT
৳36,027.8764
|1 BCOIN 兑换 NGN
₦458,818.3892
|1 BCOIN 兑换 UAH
₴12,478.1204
|1 BCOIN 兑换 VES
Bs15,955.92
|1 BCOIN 兑换 PKR
Rs82,397.5528
|1 BCOIN 兑换 KZT
₸156,752.14
|1 BCOIN 兑换 THB
฿10,061.094
|1 BCOIN 兑换 TWD
NT$9,668.1056
|1 BCOIN 兑换 CHF
Fr265.932
|1 BCOIN 兑换 HKD
HK$2,298.8344
|1 BCOIN 兑换 MAD
.د.م2,960.7096