什么是Babydog (BABYDOG)

Babydog was the pet of US Senator and West Virginia Governor James Justice and teamed up with his owner during the Republican National Convention Babydog has become a bona fide celebrity, having captured the public's attention Babydog 5.27 at BTC conference and more political events becoming the most talked about Dog the first pet dog in history to be able to attend national conventions political venues and he will be launching on Ethereum building community culture and promoting memecoin!

Babydog (BABYDOG) 资源 官网