Baby X 价格 (BABYX)
今天 Baby X (BABYX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BABYX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Baby X 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 325.86 USD
- Baby X 当天价格变化为 -1.04%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BABYX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BABYX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Baby X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Baby X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Baby X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Baby X 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.04%
|30天
|$ 0
|-6.03%
|60天
|$ 0
|-16.08%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Baby X 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.11%
-1.04%
+5.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to the world of Baby X, where innovation meets humor in the realm of cryptocurrency. Inspired by the visionary Elon Musk and his son, Baby X ($BABYX) is not just any meme coin; it's a revolution in the making. At its core, Baby X aims to redefine the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. We believe that laughter and technology go hand in hand, and through this project, we seek to create a vibrant community that thrives on both. Our mission is to bring joy, innovation, and financial empowerment to all those who join us on this exciting journey. But what sets Baby X apart from the rest? It's the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humor that will leave you in stitches. Our team of brilliant minds has meticulously crafted a token that not only brings a smile to your face but also offers a secure and efficient platform for transactions. With Baby X, we introduce a unique ecosystem that encourages creativity and rewards community engagement. Holders of $BABYX will have exclusive access to a meme marketplace, where they can buy, sell, and trade the most hilarious and iconic memes. Imagine owning a piece of internet history while also benefiting from the potential growth of the token. But that's not all. We understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. A percentage of every transaction will be allocated to charitable causes, ensuring that our impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. Together, we can make a difference while having a good laugh. Join us on this extraordinary adventure as we redefine the meme coin landscape. Baby X is not just a token; it's a movement that celebrates the fusion of technology and humor. Together, we will build a community that thrives on laughter, innovation, and financial empowerment. Get ready to embrace the future of meme coins with Baby X ($BABYX). Let's revolutionize the world, one meme at a time!
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BABYX 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BABYX 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BABYX 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BABYX 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BABYX 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BABYX 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BABYX 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BABYX 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BABYX 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BABYX 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BABYX 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BABYX 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BABYX 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BABYX 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BABYX 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BABYX 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BABYX 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BABYX 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BABYX 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BABYX 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BABYX 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BABYX 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BABYX 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BABYX 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BABYX 兑换 MAD
.د.م--