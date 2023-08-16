Baby Shiba Inu（BABYSHIB）信息

Launched on August 16, 2023, Baby Shiba Inu ($BABYSHIB) is a decentralized memecoin honoring the iconic Shiba Inu.

$BABYSHIB was born following the recent rumors of the imminent mainnet launch of Shiba Inu's long-anticipated blockchain, Shibarium. A maximum supply of 420 million (420,000,000) $BABYSHIB tokens is available.

$BABYSHIB is fully decentralized: it has 1% tax on both buy and sell transactions; this tax funds marketing operations, and the development of the Baby Shiba Inu project. The liquidity of $BABYSHIB is burnt forever, and the contract is renounced, ensuring maximum security for investors' funds.

As a decentralized and community-driven memecoin, Baby Shiba Inu aims to use memes as a tool for change in the crypto world, with the goal of taking cryptocurrency back to its essence; decentralization.