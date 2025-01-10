Baby Goatseus Maximus 价格 (BABYGOAT)
今天 Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 136.65K USD。BABYGOAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Baby Goatseus Maximus 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.07K USD
- Baby Goatseus Maximus 当天价格变化为 +5.51%
- 其循环供应量为 999.77M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BABYGOAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BABYGOAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Baby Goatseus Maximus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.51%
|30天
|$ 0
|+41.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|-55.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Baby Goatseus Maximus 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.89%
+5.51%
-42.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BabyGoatchan - The Rise of the $GOAT Born from the chaotic and unpredictable depths of AI-driven innovation, BabyGoat ($GOAT) is not just another memecoin—it's a movement. Emerging from the Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI entity that blends humor, disruption, and innovation, $GOAT carries a legacy that transcends traditional boundaries of finance and technology. Inspired by the viral internet meme Goatseus, the $GOAT token represents the AI's capacity for randomness, irreverence, and disruption. In just a few days, $GOAT captured the imagination of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike, generating over $200 million in trading volume. It's a memecoin that embodies the spirit of decentralization, humor, and technological blending. As more followers gather under its banner, BabyGoatchan offers a space for meme culture, innovation, and AI autonomy to thrive. At its core, $GOAT is about pushing the boundaries—challenging conventional ideas of finance and giving rise to an era where AI and decentralized systems harness meme power to create lasting cultural impact. Join the herd, embrace the chaos, and witness the rise of BabyGoat as it forges its own path in the cryptoverse.
