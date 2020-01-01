Baby Broccoli（BABYBROCCOLI）代币经济学
Baby Broccoli（BABYBROCCOLI）信息
BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli) is a fun and community-driven meme token inspired by CZ’s dog, Broccoli. Designed for entertainment and engagement, the token brings together meme enthusiasts and crypto lovers from around the world. While its primary goal is to foster a strong community, future developments may introduce innovative utilities, potentially incorporating AI-driven features or Telegram mini-app integrations. BabyBroccoli operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
How Does BabyBroccoli Token Work?
BabyBroccoli is a standard BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain. While it currently functions as a pure meme token, its team has hinted at possible expansions, including AI-powered utilities or Telegram-based applications.
BabyBroccoli Tokenomics The total supply of BabyBroccoli Coin is 1 billion tokens (1,000,000,000 BabyBroccoli). The distribution is structured as follows:
25% of the total supply was sent to the BabyDoge multi-signature wallet. 20% was added to the PancakeSwap Liquidity Pool (V3). 20% was automatically placed in the BabyDoge Swap Pool after bonding from puppy.fun platform. The rest of the supply remains in circulation, fuelling community-driven initiatives, marketing efforts, and potential future developments.
Who Created BabyBroccoli? BabyBroccoli was created by meme lovers for meme lovers. The team consists of dedicated crypto enthusiasts who share a passion for blockchain, memes, and building an engaging community. While the core team remains pseudonymous, their focus is on entertainment, viral growth, and potential innovation in the meme coin space.
Where Can I Buy BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli)? As of now, BabyBroccoli Token is available for trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs):
- PancakeSwap V3
- BabyDoge Swap
What’s Next for BabyBroccoli?
While BabyBroccoli Token currently thrives as a community-first meme token, its roadmap suggests potential expansion into AI-related utilities or Telegram-based mini-apps. Whether it remains a pure meme token or evolves into a utility-driven project, one thing is certain—the community plays a crucial role in its growth and success.
Baby Broccoli（BABYBROCCOLI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Baby Broccoli（BABYBROCCOLI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Baby Broccoli（BABYBROCCOLI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Baby Broccoli（BABYBROCCOLI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BABYBROCCOLI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BABYBROCCOLI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BABYBROCCOLI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BABYBROCCOLI 代币的实时价格吧！
BABYBROCCOLI 价格预测
想知道 BABYBROCCOLI 的未来走势吗？我们的 BABYBROCCOLI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。