b14g dualCORE（DUALCORE）信息

b14g is a modular dual-staking for Bitcoin. It enables protocols to secure their networks by pairing their native tokens with BTC, solving the common issue of token inflation and sell-pressure from existing BTC (re)staking models. Protocols can easily plug into and customize their dual-staking setup. For stakers, BTC remains fully non-custodial and safely time-locked in their own wallets without risk of slashing. With over 1,300 BTC already staked and partnerships with established projects like CoreDAO, b14g is building infrastructure for scalable, widespread Bitcoin staking adoption.