什么是Azadi Coin (AC)

Azadi, which means Freedom in Kurdish, Persian and other Indo-European languages, Coin is built with the mission of establishing a free decentralized economy that empowers its holders through utilizing state-of-art blockchain technology, characterized by transparency and security. Therefore, the token was built on Solana Blockchain. Its initiatives focus on (i) offering practical training in cryptocurrency and blockchain, and (ii) tackling climate change by developing a blockchain-based carbon credit marketplace, ensuring transparency and accessibility in carbon trading to drive sustainability efforts.

