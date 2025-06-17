Ayin 价格 (AYIN)
今天 Ayin (AYIN) 的实时价格为 0.254047 USD。目前其市值为 $ 428.18K USD。AYIN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ayin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Ayin 当天价格变化为 +35.04%
- 其循环供应量为 1.69M USD
今天内，Ayin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.065924。
在过去30天内，Ayin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0736003374。
在过去60天内，Ayin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0807124594。
在过去90天内，Ayin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2125147549504889。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.065924
|+35.04%
|30天
|$ -0.0736003374
|-28.97%
|60天
|$ -0.0807124594
|-31.77%
|90天
|$ -0.2125147549504889
|-45.54%
Ayin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
+35.04%
+18.76%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? At AYIN, we strive to be the leading exchange on Alephium, providing a seamless and secure Uniswap-style DEX for token trading. Currently, there are no stablecoins or other tokens on the blockchgain, so AYIN launched with our own native token, $AYIN. Our ultimate goal is to incentivize not only our token holders but also to foster liquidity on Alephium, reducing the reliance on centralized exchanges (CEXs) for trading. What makes your project unique? AYIN shares a large portion of trading fees from swaps with AYIN stakers, as well as being the first mover on a blank L1. History of your project. Our journey with Alephium began in 2021 when our team first discovered this promising blockchain. The vision of creating an on-chain liquidity and trading platform ignited the inception of AYIN. In 2023, we embarked on our mission to bring trustless, peer-to-peer exchange of tokens to Alephians. What’s next for your project? New token listings, New UI, onboarding stablecoins and Ethereum tokens as the bridge goes live soon. What can your token be used for? Accumulating fees from the dex, providing liquidity, trading.
|1 AYIN 兑换 VND
₫6,685.246805
|1 AYIN 兑换 AUD
A$0.38615144
|1 AYIN 兑换 GBP
￡0.18545431
|1 AYIN 兑换 EUR
€0.21848042
|1 AYIN 兑换 USD
$0.254047
|1 AYIN 兑换 MYR
RM1.07715928
|1 AYIN 兑换 TRY
₺10.00691133
|1 AYIN 兑换 JPY
¥36.74281761
|1 AYIN 兑换 RUB
₽19.9172848
|1 AYIN 兑换 INR
₹21.91155375
|1 AYIN 兑换 IDR
Rp4,164.70425168
|1 AYIN 兑换 KRW
₩346.58361975
|1 AYIN 兑换 PHP
₱14.41716725
|1 AYIN 兑换 EGP
￡E.12.73283564
|1 AYIN 兑换 BRL
R$1.39471803
|1 AYIN 兑换 CAD
C$0.34296345
|1 AYIN 兑换 BDT
৳31.05470528
|1 AYIN 兑换 NGN
₦392.65250273
|1 AYIN 兑换 UAH
₴10.55565285
|1 AYIN 兑换 VES
Bs25.912794
|1 AYIN 兑换 PKR
Rs71.90546288
|1 AYIN 兑换 KZT
₸130.21178985
|1 AYIN 兑换 THB
฿8.26160844
|1 AYIN 兑换 TWD
NT$7.48930556
|1 AYIN 兑换 AED
د.إ0.93235249
|1 AYIN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.20577807
|1 AYIN 兑换 HKD
HK$1.99172848
|1 AYIN 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.31436817
|1 AYIN 兑换 MXN
$4.80910971