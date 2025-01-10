Axelar Wrapped Ether 价格 (AXLETH)
今天 Axelar Wrapped Ether (AXLETH) 的实时价格为 3,297.09 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AXLETH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Axelar Wrapped Ether 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 31.91K USD
- Axelar Wrapped Ether 当天价格变化为 +0.03%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AXLETH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AXLETH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Axelar Wrapped Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.03。
在过去30天内，Axelar Wrapped Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -373.9510021650。
在过去60天内，Axelar Wrapped Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +108.9444260340。
在过去90天内，Axelar Wrapped Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +836.0670072288434。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +1.03
|+0.03%
|30天
|$ -373.9510021650
|-11.34%
|60天
|$ +108.9444260340
|+3.30%
|90天
|$ +836.0670072288434
|+33.97%
Axelar Wrapped Ether 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.46%
+0.03%
-4.54%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? axlETH is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of Ethereum. For each unit of axlETH, there is a unit of ETH locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlETH is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlETH in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar How is axlETH secured? Like all Axelar-wrapped assets, axlETH's security depends on a dynamic validator set (numbering 75 at this writing), running delegated proof-of-stake. In other words, Axelar secures cross-chain communication using the same approach as many of the chains it connects. Units of axlETH are minted when a user deposits USDC into a Gateway contract on the Ethereum chain. Axelar's decentralized validator set secures these Gateways via key shares in a multiparty cryptography scheme. Here's a brief explanation of Gateways and how they are secured, from the "Learn More" section of the Axelar documentation: Once a cross-chain message is initiated by a dApp user, its first stop is to interact with an Axelar Gateway. On each chain connected to Axelar network, a Gateway is deployed. On EVM chains, it is a smart contract address. On Cosmos and other non-EVM chains, it is an application with logic and the ability to communicate with Axelar network. This Gateway is used to receive messages from a connected dApp and send them into the Axelar network for routing to any connected chain. The Gateway is controlled by a key, which is held jointly by all Axelar validators. This is accomplished through a multiparty cryptography scheme, where the key is divided into many pieces, called key shares. Each validator holds many key shares, and the amount of shares is dictated by the amount AXL tokens staked with the validator.
