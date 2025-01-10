Axelar Bridged USDC 价格 (AXLUSDC)
今天 Axelar Bridged USDC (AXLUSDC) 的实时价格为 0.99994 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AXLUSDC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Axelar Bridged USDC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.14M USD
- Axelar Bridged USDC 当天价格变化为 +0.11%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AXLUSDC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AXLUSDC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Axelar Bridged USDC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00113181。
在过去30天内，Axelar Bridged USDC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003618782。
在过去60天内，Axelar Bridged USDC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000347979。
在过去90天内，Axelar Bridged USDC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0016916040821447。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00113181
|+0.11%
|30天
|$ +0.0003618782
|+0.04%
|60天
|$ +0.0000347979
|+0.00%
|90天
|$ -0.0016916040821447
|-0.16%
Axelar Bridged USDC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
+0.11%
-0.01%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? axlUSDC is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of USDC, a dollar stablecoin. For each unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlUSDC is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlUSDC in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar What can your token be used for? USDC is the ticker for USD Coin. It's a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, issued by Circle, a US company. So, what is axlUSDC, why do we need it, and how can you get it? This post will briefly explain. USDC is issued on Ethereum – but dApps and users in other ecosystems also value the stablecoin's properties. Many of them use axlUSDC, a wrapped version of USDC that can travel between chains, as a multi-chain stablecoin. In brief, axlUSDC is generated via cross-chain bridges. These dApps accept a deposit of USDC at an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum, and mint an equivalent amount of axlUSDC on the destination chain (minus fees). Two key points to understand what axlUSDC is and how it can be used: For every unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in a Gateway on Ethereum. Once minted, axlUSDC can flow from chain to chain, without going back through Ethereum. Gateway addresses on various EVM chains and the token addresses of axlUSDC on various chains are listed in the Axelar docs, here.
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 AUD
A$1.6099034
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 GBP
￡0.8099514
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 EUR
€0.9699418
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 USD
$0.99994
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 MYR
RM4.4897306
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 TRY
₺35.4078754
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 JPY
¥157.9605218
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 RUB
₽101.743895
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 INR
₹85.99484
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 IDR
Rp16,128.0622582
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 PHP
₱58.4564924
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.546967
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 BRL
R$6.049637
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 CAD
C$1.4399136
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 BDT
৳121.9726812
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 NGN
₦1,550.2869772
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 UAH
₴42.2774632
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 VES
Bs52.99682
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 PKR
Rs278.4532918
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 KZT
₸527.668338
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 THB
฿34.5579264
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 TWD
NT$32.948023
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.9099454
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 HKD
HK$7.7795332
|1 AXLUSDC 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.0393976