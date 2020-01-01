Avarik Saga（AVRK）信息

At Avarik Saga we are leading the charge in transforming anime mobile gaming by building an anime gaming ecosystem like no other. We’re combining blockchain technology and AI through Large Language Models (LLMs) to set a new standard for interaction and immersion.

At the core of Red Covenant's innovation is its groundbreaking AI-powered Large Language Model (LLM) feature, which transforms the way players interact with their in-game characters. This double parasocial relationship allows players to connect with their Forsaken on a deeper level by engaging in real-time conversations through their favorite messaging applications, such as Telegram. These interactions are not just cosmetic but dynamically impact the game, unlocking new content, enhancing character bonds, and revealing hidden items. For the first time, players can speak directly with their characters, bringing a whole new dimension of personalization and immersion to the RPG genre.