Avarik Saga 价格 (AVRK)
今天 Avarik Saga (AVRK) 的实时价格为 0.04138632 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.49M USD。AVRK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Avarik Saga 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 25.25K USD
- Avarik Saga 当天价格变化为 +8.48%
- 其循环供应量为 84.19M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AVRK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AVRK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Avarik Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00323425。
在过去30天内，Avarik Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0249896435。
在过去60天内，Avarik Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Avarik Saga 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00323425
|+8.48%
|30天
|$ +0.0249896435
|+60.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Avarik Saga 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.53%
+8.48%
+49.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
At Avarik Saga we are leading the charge in transforming anime mobile gaming by building an anime gaming ecosystem like no other. We’re combining blockchain technology and AI through Large Language Models (LLMs) to set a new standard for interaction and immersion. At the core of Red Covenant's innovation is its groundbreaking AI-powered Large Language Model (LLM) feature, which transforms the way players interact with their in-game characters. This double parasocial relationship allows players to connect with their Forsaken on a deeper level by engaging in real-time conversations through their favorite messaging applications, such as Telegram. These interactions are not just cosmetic but dynamically impact the game, unlocking new content, enhancing character bonds, and revealing hidden items. For the first time, players can speak directly with their characters, bringing a whole new dimension of personalization and immersion to the RPG genre.
|1 AVRK 兑换 AUD
A$0.066218112
|1 AVRK 兑换 GBP
￡0.033109056
|1 AVRK 兑换 EUR
€0.0397308672
|1 AVRK 兑换 USD
$0.04138632
|1 AVRK 兑换 MYR
RM0.1849968504
|1 AVRK 兑换 TRY
₺1.4613509592
|1 AVRK 兑换 JPY
¥6.4897888392
|1 AVRK 兑换 RUB
₽4.5520813368
|1 AVRK 兑换 INR
₹3.54887694
|1 AVRK 兑换 IDR
Rp667.5211968696
|1 AVRK 兑换 PHP
₱2.396267928
|1 AVRK 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.1015973296
|1 AVRK 兑换 BRL
R$0.2623892688
|1 AVRK 兑换 CAD
C$0.0595963008
|1 AVRK 兑换 BDT
৳4.94566524
|1 AVRK 兑换 NGN
₦64.0651956336
|1 AVRK 兑换 UAH
₴1.7407086192
|1 AVRK 兑换 VES
Bs2.11070232
|1 AVRK 兑换 PKR
Rs11.528159436
|1 AVRK 兑换 KZT
₸21.7249209576
|1 AVRK 兑换 THB
฿1.4170675968
|1 AVRK 兑换 TWD
NT$1.3603683384
|1 AVRK 兑换 CHF
Fr0.037247688
|1 AVRK 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3215717064
|1 AVRK 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.418001832