AutoMiningToken 价格 (AMT)
今天 AutoMiningToken (AMT) 的实时价格为 0.148565 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AMT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AutoMiningToken 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.68 USD
- AutoMiningToken 当天价格变化为 +2.21%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AMT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AMT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AutoMiningToken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00321046。
在过去30天内，AutoMiningToken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0109911952。
在过去60天内，AutoMiningToken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0136469729。
在过去90天内，AutoMiningToken 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.04636386440637374。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00321046
|+2.21%
|30天
|$ -0.0109911952
|-7.39%
|60天
|$ +0.0136469729
|+9.19%
|90天
|$ +0.04636386440637374
|+45.37%
AutoMiningToken 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.09%
+2.21%
+6.70%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
1. AutoMiningToken aims to democratize bitcoin mining. For this, a bitcoin mining ecosystem was tokenized so that everyone can invest in mining just by holding the token (AMT) in their wallet, receiving daily and proportional income in BTCB. It is a synthetic bitcoin token, from the BSC network, which can be bought and sold on PancakeSwap. 2. Yields are distributed through a portfolio programmed for this purpose, with a smart contract immutable and public, without keeping the investor's money in custody. This is not about renting terahash or cloud mining. In fact, receiving BTCB is independent of the will of a person or company, but of the smart contract programming. In addition, the project has more than 35 BTCB in the Warranty Vault (a number that constantly increases according to the distribution of mined bitcoins) and a blocked liquidity of US $1 million for 2 years. 3. The AMT project was officially launched in September 2022 with approximately 800 mining machines. With the entry of new investors, this number was already approaching 2400 active machines at the beginning of 2023. 4. The next step will be to connect even more machines to the ecosystem, making one more token issuance. This is because all AMT issuance depends on terahash backing (new tokens are only issued when there is terahash to support them). More machines, more earnings. 5. AMT is useful for those who want to invest in bitcoin, as it generates passive, daily and proportional income in BTCB. The AMT facilitates the investment in bitcoin mining, because it assumes all the operational and bureaucratic part of the activity. Investors in AMT do not have to worry about buying, importing and maintaining mining machines, nor do they have to worry about renting space, machine cooling equipment, employee salaries, taxes, high electricity costs. It is up to the investor to just buy and hold the AMT token, verifying their daily bitcoin yields increase, as programmed in the project's smart contracts.
|1 AMT 兑换 AUD
A$0.237704
|1 AMT 兑换 GBP
￡0.12033765
|1 AMT 兑换 EUR
€0.14410805
|1 AMT 兑换 USD
$0.148565
|1 AMT 兑换 MYR
RM0.6685425
|1 AMT 兑换 TRY
₺5.2651436
|1 AMT 兑换 JPY
¥23.15088395
|1 AMT 兑换 RUB
₽15.2368264
|1 AMT 兑换 INR
₹12.8627577
|1 AMT 兑换 IDR
Rp2,435.4914136
|1 AMT 兑换 PHP
₱8.6969951
|1 AMT 兑换 EGP
￡E.7.48321905
|1 AMT 兑换 BRL
R$0.89287565
|1 AMT 兑换 CAD
C$0.21244795
|1 AMT 兑换 BDT
৳17.9704224
|1 AMT 兑换 NGN
₦231.048288
|1 AMT 兑换 UAH
₴6.2516152
|1 AMT 兑换 VES
Bs8.02251
|1 AMT 兑换 PKR
Rs41.3931803
|1 AMT 兑换 KZT
₸78.4393487
|1 AMT 兑换 THB
฿5.13886335
|1 AMT 兑换 TWD
NT$4.88927415
|1 AMT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.13519415
|1 AMT 兑换 HKD
HK$1.1558357
|1 AMT 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.4945639