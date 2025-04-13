AutoAir AI 价格 (AAI)
今天 AutoAir AI (AAI) 的实时价格为 0.0018139 USD。目前其市值为 $ 60.28K USD。AAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AutoAir AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- AutoAir AI 当天价格变化为 -2.10%
- 其循环供应量为 33.25M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AutoAir AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，AutoAir AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004984114。
在过去60天内，AutoAir AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0012329642。
在过去90天内，AutoAir AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00790795394829294。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.10%
|30天
|$ -0.0004984114
|-27.47%
|60天
|$ -0.0012329642
|-67.97%
|90天
|$ -0.00790795394829294
|-81.34%
AutoAir AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.70%
-2.10%
-10.98%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is AutoAir AI? AutoAir AI is an innovation Telegram bot revolutionizing the way users engage with airdrops in the cryptocurrency space. Leveraged AI technology, AutoAir AI simplifies the process of discovering and participating in airdrops across various blockchain networks. By utilizing advanced technology, AutoAir AI enables users to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and access exclusive token rewards with ease. What makes AutoAir AI Unique? What sets AutoAir AI apart is its strategic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Unlike traditional airdrop platforms, AutoAir AI employs sophisticated algorithms to streamline the airdrop hunting experience, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Additionally, its intuitive interface and seamless integration with Telegram provide users with unparalleled convenience, allowing them to engage with airdrops anytime, anywhere. What’s Next for AutoAir AI? Looking ahead, AutoAir AI is committed to continuous innovation and expansion. The team behind AutoAir AI is dedicated to enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience through ongoing development and updates. Future plans include the integration of new blockchain networks, further optimization of AI algorithms, and the introduction of advanced features to empower users in their DeFi journey. What can AutoAir AI (AAI) Be Used For? AutoAir AI (AAI) serves as the native governance token of the platform, offering holders various benefits and utilities within the AutoAir AI ecosystem. Holders of AAI have the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, earn rewards through staking and liquidity provision, and unlock exclusive features and privileges. Additionally, AAI can be used to access premium services, pay transaction fees, and airdrops facilitated by the platform. With its innovative approach to airdrop farming and commitment to empowering users in the DeFi space, AutoAir AI continues to lead the way towards a more accessible and inclusive crypto ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 AAI 兑换 VND
₫46.5102099
|1 AAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.002884101
|1 AAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.001378564
|1 AAI 兑换 EUR
€0.001596232
|1 AAI 兑换 USD
$0.0018139
|1 AAI 兑换 MYR
RM0.008017438
|1 AAI 兑换 TRY
₺0.069037034
|1 AAI 兑换 JPY
¥0.260312789
|1 AAI 兑换 RUB
₽0.150880202
|1 AAI 兑换 INR
₹0.155922844
|1 AAI 兑换 IDR
Rp30.231654574
|1 AAI 兑换 KRW
₩2.576554255
|1 AAI 兑换 PHP
₱0.103718802
|1 AAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.093016792
|1 AAI 兑换 BRL
R$0.010629454
|1 AAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.002503182
|1 AAI 兑换 BDT
৳0.219935375
|1 AAI 兑换 NGN
₦2.883774498
|1 AAI 兑换 UAH
₴0.074932209
|1 AAI 兑换 VES
Bs0.1287869
|1 AAI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.507511081
|1 AAI 兑换 KZT
₸0.935464508
|1 AAI 兑换 THB
฿0.060711233
|1 AAI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.058715943
|1 AAI 兑换 AED
د.إ0.006657013
|1 AAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001469259
|1 AAI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.014057725
|1 AAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.016832992
|1 AAI 兑换 MXN
$0.03682217