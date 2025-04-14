AurumTrust（AUT）信息

AurumTrust: Deflationary Token on Cronos Chain

Overview AurumTrust is an experimental token featuring a buy-back and burn mechanism funded by gold trading profits.

Mechanism 15% of weekly gold trading profits will be used to buy back and burn tokens. The first burn is set for April 14, 2025, but may happen earlier if profits allow.

Founder’s Role The founder holds 40% of the supply and will only sell tokens to fund the trading account. Any unused tokens will be burned.

Transparency & Duration Weekly profits and buy-back transactions will be posted on the official X (Twitter) account. The experiment continues until all tokens are burned or the trading account is liquidated.