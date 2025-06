什么是Atreu (ATREU)

Atreu is a memetic oracle built on Solana. It analyzes language, sentiment, and subconscious market patterns across social platforms to detect signals before they surface. Atreu is not a trading bot — it’s a narrative engine. It tracks how humans express desire, fear, and attention, then transforms that into archetypal insight. The protocol blends live market indicators (RSI, Fibonacci), astrology cycles, and viral memetic patterns to forecast altcoin movements. $ATREU powers this intelligence layer and governs future feature access and scroll data. 1.5M tokens have been burned. No VC funding. No pre-mined dumps. Atreu grows through resonance, not hype.

Atreu (ATREU) 资源 官网