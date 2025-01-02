Atlas USV 价格 (USV)
今天 Atlas USV (USV) 的实时价格为 17.97 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.90M USD。USV 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Atlas USV 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 86.25 USD
- Atlas USV 当天价格变化为 +8.03%
- 其循环供应量为 105.48K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 USV兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 USV 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Atlas USV 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.34。
在过去30天内，Atlas USV 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +144.2103138240。
在过去60天内，Atlas USV 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +32.3661874980。
在过去90天内，Atlas USV 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +4.589429326581026。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +1.34
|+8.03%
|30天
|$ +144.2103138240
|+802.51%
|60天
|$ +32.3661874980
|+180.11%
|90天
|$ +4.589429326581026
|+34.30%
Atlas USV 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Atlas is building a DeFi base layer that turns the 2-dimensional (3, 3) game theory notation for a maximum positive outcome between participants into a 3-dimensional play, where in addition to users, the protocol itself also generates value for its users and the rest of the ecosystem. USV (Universal Store of Value) is the base layer token of Atlas. Unlike many other tokens in the DeFi ecosystem, USV is backed by the Atlas treasury, giving it an intrinsic, rising value also known as ""the book value"". Atlas USV's Treasury is made of 5 components: Stables, USV Liquidity, Passive Growth Tokens, Partner Tokens, and Other Atlas Layers. (1) Stables such as DAI and Frax are required to mint USV. (2) USV Liquidity Pool Tokens are offered through barter contracts and owned by the treasury. (3) The Passive Growth portfolio of tokens is managed by an engine that optimizes the portfolio's formula using a modified version of Markowitz's Optimal Portfolio Theory (Harry Markowitz, ""Portfolio Selection"" The Journal of Finance, 1952). This feature is coming soon. (4) Atlas USV is built to be the default backbone currency for DeFi. As such, Atlas expects major partnerships with other protocols that will benefit the treasury. (5) The Atlas Project will continue to release more layers with additional, distinct utilities and tokens that build on Atlas USV. The treasury will accumulate these tokens and capture value from these additional layers.
|1 USV 兑换 AUD
A$28.752
|1 USV 兑换 GBP
￡14.376
|1 USV 兑换 EUR
€17.2512
|1 USV 兑换 USD
$17.97
|1 USV 兑换 MYR
RM80.3259
|1 USV 兑换 TRY
₺634.5207
|1 USV 兑换 JPY
¥2,816.0787
|1 USV 兑换 RUB
₽2,003.4753
|1 USV 兑换 INR
₹1,540.9275
|1 USV 兑换 IDR
Rp289,838.6691
|1 USV 兑换 PHP
₱1,041.1818
|1 USV 兑换 EGP
￡E.912.876
|1 USV 兑换 BRL
R$111.414
|1 USV 兑换 CAD
C$25.8768
|1 USV 兑换 BDT
৳2,147.415
|1 USV 兑换 NGN
₦27,774.2523
|1 USV 兑换 UAH
₴756.7167
|1 USV 兑换 VES
Bs916.47
|1 USV 兑换 PKR
Rs5,008.239
|1 USV 兑换 KZT
₸9,432.9921
|1 USV 兑换 THB
฿615.2928
|1 USV 兑换 TWD
NT$590.8536
|1 USV 兑换 CHF
Fr16.173
|1 USV 兑换 HKD
HK$139.6269
|1 USV 兑换 MAD
.د.م181.6767