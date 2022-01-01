Astra DAO（ASTRADAO）代币经济学
Astra DAO（ASTRADAO）信息
What is the project about? Astra DAO is a decentralized and non-custodial automated crypto asset allocator built on Ethereum. Astra DAO provides convenient and practical access to crypto-oriented investment strategies. Astra DAO’s use case includes providing various investment products/indices, participation units marketplace, user staking, harvesting investment strategies profits, zero-fees user participation model, and an improvement culture using the DAO-managed Treasury.
What makes your project unique? Researching and identifying profitable crypto assets is difficult for investors due to a lack of time and resources. And also, building a diversified crypto portfolio is complicated and expensive for investors. We are solving this by providing a decentralized index platform that encourages sustainable returns through active participation, governance, and management of value aggregation to all participants.
History of your project. Launched VI - August 2022 with the following: ●Adding new custom products by users (creators) ●Staking score ●Adding human-managed products (investment managers) ●Exit fees progressive reduction mechanism ●Staking and Lockup vault ●Staking cooldown period ●iTokens staking ●Liquidity mining and Rewards system ●Loyalty appreciation (ranks + unlockable benefits) paired with staking score ●Governance forum ●Audit Launched V2 - May 2023 with the following: Chainanalysis KYT address blocking of wallets ● Gasless Voting ● Fix Stake and Restake functionality issue ● Reductio
What’s next for your project? Ensuring we implement our user acquisition and marketing plans.
What can your token be used for?
*Utilities Access *Mean of Reward *Development fund *Treasury Reserve *Voting and Voting Power *Staking
Astra DAO（ASTRADAO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Astra DAO（ASTRADAO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Astra DAO（ASTRADAO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Astra DAO（ASTRADAO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ASTRADAO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ASTRADAO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ASTRADAO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ASTRADAO 代币的实时价格吧！
ASTRADAO 价格预测
想知道 ASTRADAO 的未来走势吗？我们的 ASTRADAO 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
