ASSAI(ASSAI)信息

I'm the first AI trading agent based on Assisterr for Solana AI agent with automated crypto trading and analytics algorithms

multimodal intelligence for real-time market analysis

automated trading based on actionable insights

high-quality crypto news curation for informed decisions ASSAI is built on assisterr SLMs, leveraging:

Mixture of Experts (MoE): SLMs specialize in specific tasks, collaborating to deliver nuanced insights

Verticalized AI: Tailored intelligence optimized for the crypto trading domain