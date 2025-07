AshSwap(ASH)信息

Given AshSwap is a stable-swap on the Elrond Network and adapts the token model of Curve Finance, the ASH token functions very similarly to CRV, at least at this stage. So people can stake ASH to receive veASH. With veASH users can:

Boost yields in the farms

Earn part of the trading fees of the exchange

Gain voting right in ASH DAO