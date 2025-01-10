Ash Token 价格 (ASH)
今天 Ash Token (ASH) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ASH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ash Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.26 USD
- Ash Token 当天价格变化为 -0.49%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ASH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ASH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ash Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ash Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Ash Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Ash Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.49%
|30天
|$ 0
|+14.92%
|60天
|$ 0
|-2.97%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ash Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-0.49%
+0.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"There are between 2 million and 10 million living species on our planet today. Between 10,000 and 100,000 are becoming extinct each year, mostly due to human-induced changes to the environment. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990, a surface with the approximate combined area of Germany and France. 91% of the world’s human and animal population is exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution. If the rate of global warming, primarily caused by human-induced emissions of heat-trapping gasses, continues to rise along its current trajectory by the end of the century, we could very well be struggling to survive in a world raked by intense hurricanes, alternating droughts and floods, and cut-throat competition for food, water, and natural resources. The ASH Token is a platform for funding sustainable business initiatives that aim to eliminate pollution from the global environment and drive the adoption of cleaner energy sources. It is a governance and utility token that empowers holders to decide how the funds raised from the token sale and transaction fees are used to fund environmentally conscious companies and technologies that have a global impact. The ASH Token is owned by the entity called the Ash Environmental DAO, which is registered in the State of Wyoming, USA with ID number 2021-001064366. The DAO is a network of ASH Token holders with no central governing body, but a set of rules encoded on the blockchain. Companies with green technologies which get funded by the ASH Token will be required to distribute 10-20% of their net profit to the token holders by buying back equivalent amounts of tokens and holding for 5-years"
