ARQx AI 价格 (ARQX)
今天 ARQx AI (ARQX) 的实时价格为 0.00108163 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ARQX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ARQx AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.39K USD
- ARQx AI 当天价格变化为 -5.80%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ARQX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ARQX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ARQx AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ARQx AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000309951。
在过去60天内，ARQx AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003058832。
在过去90天内，ARQx AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002295094324767586。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.80%
|30天
|$ -0.0000309951
|-2.86%
|60天
|$ -0.0003058832
|-28.27%
|90天
|$ -0.0002295094324767586
|-17.50%
ARQx AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.11%
-5.80%
-9.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ARQx ($ARQX) & its consumer-focused AI mobile app have the potential to revolutionize how jewelry & luxury is created the world over. The ARQ Jewelry app, the first of its kind, enables anyone on earth to instantly design & build professional-level jewelry in seconds (available for both iOS and Android). By leveraging artificial intelligence, ARQx democratizes the design process, challenging a $350 billion dollar (2023) centralized industry. AI is set to disrupt over 300 million full-time jobs in the next decade, and the world of luxury is right in its cross-hairs. Token Utility: The ARQ Jewelry platform is powered by the $ARQX token, which allows each user to design new jewelry dozens of times a day. The more jewelry designed, the more token usage (in-app AI gas). The app also includes a buy-back & burn tax on ALL jewelry purchases... forcing increased buying pressure on the open market token as ARQx scales its user base & sales. Mass Adoption Ready: ARQx is built for ease-of-use by the combined audience of mainstream non-web3 & web3 alike. Traditional users can easily convert their fiat funds in-app into the token - without the hurdles of a legacy web3 user experience, creating an effortless USD to ARQX onramp. Huge mass adoption potential in a lucrative industry enables massive upside for this new AI luxury market.
