什么是Arker (ARKER)

Arker is a game which will place you in the role of controlling a hero with his pet in order to regain control of the kingdom of Ohm. But for this you will not fight alone! You will have the opportunity to be part of a clan to achieve your goal but it will not be easy! the enemy will always try to defeat you and your clan. Skills, runes, equipment, characters, pets and incredible PVP / PVE content will make your stay in Ohm unforgettable. Arker is inspired by the mythical games of Korea fast-play and will not only be a fun game but it will allow you to share moments with other friends and obtain great rewards.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Arker (ARKER) 资源 官网