Archie the Cigar Poodle（ARCHIE）信息

Meet Archie a 4 year old mini poodle full of life and love who has a 50% chance of beating an illness . Dev created this project because he can’t live with the fact of losing his soulmate , therefore to ensure his beloved pet lives forever in cyberspace he launched this project. Help us immortalize Archie and make him a legendary top dog ❤ Paws-itive vibes only, and a good cigar never hurts!" The perfect blend of humor, style, and joy. Whether you’re a dog lover, a cigar aficionado, or just someone who appreciates a good laugh, Archie is sure to bring a smile to your face.

So, get ready to join the pack and make some un-fur-gettable memories with Archie the Cigar Poodle! Let’s make billions together and smoke it all !