Archi AI 价格 (ARAI)
今天 Archi AI (ARAI) 的实时价格为 0.476994 USD。目前其市值为 $ 476.99K USD。ARAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Archi AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 20.57K USD
- Archi AI 当天价格变化为 -26.30%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ARAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ARAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Archi AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.17026631141272。
在过去30天内，Archi AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Archi AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Archi AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.17026631141272
|-26.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Archi AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-4.52%
-26.30%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Purpose: Archi AI aims to enhance cryptocurrency portfolio management through AI automation. Function: Utilizes AI agents to monitor, analyze, and manage crypto portfolios. Provides real-time data analysis, sentiment-based trading, and risk management tools. Utility: AI Agents: Includes virtual portfolio management, wallet tracking, token rating, copy trading, performance analysis, and trade management. Token Use: The native ARCHI token operates on the Ethereum blockchain, used for transactions within the ecosystem and governance. Deflationary Mechanism: Implements a buyback and burn program with 50% of revenue to potentially increase token value. Platform Features: Offers portfolio tracking, investment insights, and automation across multiple blockchains, with plans for mobile access and community governance. Key Points: AI-driven tools for both novice and experienced traders to optimize crypto investments. Automated strategies with a claimed 67% success rate. Tokenomics include a 5% transaction tax on both buying and selling. This project seeks to simplify and improve the efficiency of crypto asset management using AI technology.
|1 ARAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.7631904
|1 ARAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.38636514
|1 ARAI 兑换 EUR
€0.46268418
|1 ARAI 兑换 USD
$0.476994
|1 ARAI 兑换 MYR
RM2.146473
|1 ARAI 兑换 TRY
₺16.90466736
|1 ARAI 兑换 JPY
¥74.29658544
|1 ARAI 兑换 RUB
₽49.03975314
|1 ARAI 兑换 INR
₹41.30291046
|1 ARAI 兑换 IDR
Rp7,819.57251936
|1 ARAI 兑换 PHP
₱27.92322876
|1 ARAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.24.03095772
|1 ARAI 兑换 BRL
R$2.86673394
|1 ARAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.68210142
|1 ARAI 兑换 BDT
৳57.69719424
|1 ARAI 兑换 NGN
₦741.8210688
|1 ARAI 兑换 UAH
₴20.07190752
|1 ARAI 兑换 VES
Bs25.757676
|1 ARAI 兑换 PKR
Rs132.90006828
|1 ARAI 兑换 KZT
₸251.84329212
|1 ARAI 兑换 THB
฿16.49922246
|1 ARAI 兑换 TWD
NT$15.70264248
|1 ARAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.43406454
|1 ARAI 兑换 HKD
HK$3.71101332
|1 ARAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م4.79855964