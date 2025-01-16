什么是Archi AI (ARAI)

Purpose: Archi AI aims to enhance cryptocurrency portfolio management through AI automation. Function: Utilizes AI agents to monitor, analyze, and manage crypto portfolios. Provides real-time data analysis, sentiment-based trading, and risk management tools. Utility: AI Agents: Includes virtual portfolio management, wallet tracking, token rating, copy trading, performance analysis, and trade management. Token Use: The native ARCHI token operates on the Ethereum blockchain, used for transactions within the ecosystem and governance. Deflationary Mechanism: Implements a buyback and burn program with 50% of revenue to potentially increase token value. Platform Features: Offers portfolio tracking, investment insights, and automation across multiple blockchains, with plans for mobile access and community governance. Key Points: AI-driven tools for both novice and experienced traders to optimize crypto investments. Automated strategies with a claimed 67% success rate. Tokenomics include a 5% transaction tax on both buying and selling. This project seeks to simplify and improve the efficiency of crypto asset management using AI technology.

Archi AI (ARAI) 资源 官网