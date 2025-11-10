Arcana Network（XAR）代币经济学
Arcana Network（XAR）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Arcana Network（XAR）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Arcana Network（XAR）信息
Arcana is a leading Chain Abstraction Protocol that lets users instantly spend assets across multiple chains from a single unified balance—no bridging needed. It is compatible with all self-custody wallets and supports seamless transactions across EVM and non-EVM chains. A seamless, bridgeless, and near-instant experience.
Web3 ecosystem has exploded with 100s of L1s, L2s, rollups, sidechains, and appchains, adding immense friction for users trying new chains, while chains struggle to attract and retain users and maintain TVL. Arcana solves this by providing unified balances, auto-funding gas fees with stablecoins, and near-instant multi-chain transactions.
Key differentiators of $XAR’s Chain Abstraction Protocol:
- EOA Wallet-Based Orchestration: Users can bring existing wallet addresses without locking funds or depositing into new accounts—maintaining full self-custody of assets.
- Gas Efficiency: Upto 5X lower gas fees compared to smart contract-based chain abstraction protocols
- Universal Addresses: Arcana does not create app-specific wallets that require users to deposit tokens. So users assets remain in a single wallet, accessible across apps —even on apps that do not support chain abstraction.
The Chain Abstraction protocol is live on Testnet, with a Mainnet release planned for Q1 2025. Users can experience Chain Abstraction through Arcana Wallet, a Chrome extension launched in Oct 2024, or via the SDK integrated by app developers.
Arcana’s Other Products Include:
- Arcana Auth SDK: An easy way for developers to onboard users and provide them with a non-custodial wallet. Users can log in using their email or social accounts and instantly receive a secure in-app wallet—no passwords, seed phrases, or installations required. It’s the fastest decentralized social login in Web3, with a sub-5-second login time
Across previously launched products, Arcana has experienced tremendous growth. Arcana Auth has generated over 4 Million wallets with 5,000+ apps deployed, since its launch in February 2023.
Since its inception in 2021, Arcana has raised 4.5Mn+ USD from leading investors and founders in the ecosystem such as Balaji Srinivasan, Founders of Polygon, Polygon Ventures, Woodstock, Republic Crypto, Digital Currency Group, Fenbushi, and 40+ investors. Arcana’s native token, $XAR, had its Reg D public token sale on the Republic platform on November 29, 2023, and is listed on Bybit, Gate, and MEXC.
Arcana Network（XAR）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Arcana Network（XAR）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 XAR 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
XAR 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 XAR 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 XAR 代币的实时价格吧！
XAR 价格预测
想知道 XAR 的未来走势吗？我们的 XAR 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
热门
目前热门备受市场关注的加密货币
最高成交量
按交易量计算交易量最大的加密货币
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密货币