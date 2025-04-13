Arbswap 价格 (ARBS)
今天 Arbswap (ARBS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ARBS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Arbswap 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 16.14 USD
- Arbswap 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ARBS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ARBS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Arbswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Arbswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Arbswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Arbswap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+3.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|-58.98%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Arbswap 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-18.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Arbswap is an Arbitrum-native DEX, which means we exist on both Arbitrum One and Nova. Our goal is to deliver the best game-fi optimised DEX. We believe simplicity is key and this is how our suite of products are configured. At present, Arbswap offers liquidity farming with flexible or locked position on both Nova and One: we allow projects to host LP incentives on both flexible farming a la your classic DEX; and locked farming a la Curve: the longer locked the higher boost you get. What makes your project unique? Arbswap is the first Game-Fi optimized DEX native to Arbitrum, active on both the One and Nova networks: the true meaning of Arbitrum-native. There are no DEXs as such on Arbitrum. Being native to Arbitrum has many benefits, which makes us unique. Though EVM-compatible like other L1 chains, Arbitrum actually has two very distinct deployments making it stand out from the other chains. Arbitrum Nova: a high throughput chain optimized for gaming and social apps; Arbitrum One: a scalable rollup chain with a strong innovative DeFi ecosystem. So being an AMM on top of these has allowed Arbswap to have a few competitive edges i.e. low fees, fast transactions and also simplicity at the heart of it. History of your project. As an early builder in the Arbitrum ecosystem, the Arbswap team started to build in late 2021. All core members worked for top DEXs and CEXs. This means that we know better than anyone else how to run a DEX. Based on the experience we have had in the past, we believe we are capable of creating the best DEX on Arbitrum eco. What’s next for your project? CEX listings are currently undergoing respective exchanges due diligence process. Other features launching include concentrated liquidity, cross chain farming, integrating Gamma, upgrade MasterChef to support liquidity What can your token be used for? Liquidity Mining, Staking, Launchpad allocation, governance
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ARBS 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 ARBS 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 ARBS 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 ARBS 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 ARBS 兑换 USD
$--
|1 ARBS 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 ARBS 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 ARBS 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 ARBS 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 ARBS 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 ARBS 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 ARBS 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 ARBS 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 ARBS 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ARBS 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 ARBS 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 ARBS 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 ARBS 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 ARBS 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 ARBS 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 ARBS 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 ARBS 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 ARBS 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 ARBS 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 ARBS 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 ARBS 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 ARBS 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 ARBS 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 ARBS 兑换 MXN
$--