Aqua Goat 价格 (AQUAGOAT)
今天 Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AQUAGOAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Aqua Goat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.16 USD
- Aqua Goat 当天价格变化为 -0.90%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AQUAGOAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AQUAGOAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Aqua Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Aqua Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Aqua Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Aqua Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|+15.50%
|60天
|$ 0
|+62.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Aqua Goat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.09%
-0.90%
-2.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 USD
$--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 AQUAGOAT 兑换 MAD
.د.م--