什么是Apraemio (APRA)

Apraemio is a new RWA web3 project which is looking to advance the asset backed tokens. Having secured a 30 year partnership with a gold mine in Mali, Apraemio has created a token which is backed by 50% of the output from the mine. The token itself is a utility token which allows holders access to make real world purchases across Europe including property, cars, and more. Apraemio looks to provide the crypto space with a hedge against crypto market volatility, for token holders to diversify their portfolios with physical gold reserves.

Apraemio (APRA) 资源 白皮书 官网