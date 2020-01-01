Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund（ACRED）代币经济学
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund（ACRED）信息
This feeder fund invests in the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("Underlying Fund") which seeks to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, emphasizing current income with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets.
✓ Seasoned Asset Manager: Apollo draws on 30+ years of experience, aiming to achieve attractive returns across the risk spectrum through proprietary origination, credit strategies, and a flexible approach to borrower needs.(1)
✓ Historical Track Record of Outperformance: A diversified, global credit strategy with potential for enhanced income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles.
✓ 0% Performance Fee
✓ $0 Redemptions
✓ Pricing Transparency: Daily pricing transparency and daily liquidity.(2)
The Underlying Fund takes a multi-asset private and public credit approach centered around five key pillars:
✓ Corporate Direct Lending: Targets large scale corporate originations and sponsor-backed issuers of first lien, senior secured and unitranche loans, utilizing Apollo’s proprietary sourcing channel.
✓ Asset-Backed Lending: Focuses on agile deployment of capital into origination and proprietary sourcing channels across a broad mandate of asset-backed investments, with a focus on investments collateralized by tangible investments.
✓ Performing Credit: Primarily pursues liquid, performing senior secured corporate credits to generate total return.
✓ Dislocated Credit: Seeks to use contingent capital to tactically pursue “dislocated” credit opportunities such as stressed, performing assets that sell-off due to technical and/or non-fundamental reasons.
✓ Structured Credit: Focuses on structured credit opportunities across diverse asset types, vintages, maturities, jurisdictions, and capital structure priorities (for example, CLOs, residential, and commercial mortgage backed securities among others).9
(1) Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss. (2) Investment performance is not guaranteed and is subject to market risks.
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund（ACRED）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund（ACRED）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund（ACRED）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund（ACRED）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ACRED 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ACRED 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ACRED 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ACRED 代币的实时价格吧！
ACRED 价格预测
想知道 ACRED 的未来走势吗？我们的 ACRED 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。