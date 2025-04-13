Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 价格 (ACRED)
今天 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) 的实时价格为 1,009.31 USD。目前其市值为 $ 65.52M USD。ACRED 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 当天价格变化为 +0.01%
- 其循环供应量为 64.91K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ACRED兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ACRED 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.060082。
在过去30天内，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.060082
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
+0.01%
-0.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
This feeder fund invests in the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("Underlying Fund") which seeks to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, emphasizing current income with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. ✓ Seasoned Asset Manager: Apollo draws on 30+ years of experience, aiming to achieve attractive returns across the risk spectrum through proprietary origination, credit strategies, and a flexible approach to borrower needs.(1) ✓ Historical Track Record of Outperformance: A diversified, global credit strategy with potential for enhanced income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles. ✓ 0% Performance Fee ✓ $0 Redemptions ✓ Pricing Transparency: Daily pricing transparency and daily liquidity.(2) The Underlying Fund takes a multi-asset private and public credit approach centered around five key pillars: ✓ Corporate Direct Lending: Targets large scale corporate originations and sponsor-backed issuers of first lien, senior secured and unitranche loans, utilizing Apollo’s proprietary sourcing channel. ✓ Asset-Backed Lending: Focuses on agile deployment of capital into origination and proprietary sourcing channels across a broad mandate of asset-backed investments, with a focus on investments collateralized by tangible investments. ✓ Performing Credit: Primarily pursues liquid, performing senior secured corporate credits to generate total return. ✓ Dislocated Credit: Seeks to use contingent capital to tactically pursue “dislocated” credit opportunities such as stressed, performing assets that sell-off due to technical and/or non-fundamental reasons. ✓ Structured Credit: Focuses on structured credit opportunities across diverse asset types, vintages, maturities, jurisdictions, and capital structure priorities (for example, CLOs, residential, and commercial mortgage backed securities among others).9 (1) Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss. (2) Investment performance is not guaranteed and is subject to market risks.
