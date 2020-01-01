ApeScreener（APES）代币经济学
ApeScreener（APES）信息
ApeScreener is the Web3 Super App to Invest Smarter, Grow Faster and Profit Easier. Powered by ApeScreener Intelligence.
How do you find good coins? How do you analyze them? What to buy, when to buy, when to sell, and how much? Every investor faces these questions. ApeScreener is the app that turns those questions into clear, confident decisions.
Track Your Portfolio with Laser Precision Our portfolio tracker gives you full visibility over your assets: real-time PnL, risk exposure, buy/sell records, performance multiplier, etc.
Discover crypto gems in a single swipe. Explore thousands of crypto projects with our Discover module. Just swipe left or right to browse project profile cards. Each card gives you the key info you need to spark your interest or skip what doesn’t fit.
Do Your Own Research, Simplified DYOR just got way simpler with our Research module. We give you all the info you need about a project in one place:
- What is the project about and its key features.
- Full token breakdown: contract safety, buy/sell taxes, tokenomics and more.
- Holders Chart gives you the precise supply distribution between different holder’s categories.
- Monitor real-time X (Twitter) activity, influencer signals, and social sentiment on a project.
Risk Management You’ll Actually Use Automate your entries and exits using DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) in and out.
- Set derisking targets (2x, 3x, or custom) to secure profits while riding upside.
- Revoke contracts and monitor wallet safety.
- Rebalance your assets based on your Investor Profile.
- and more.
Made for All Crypto Users Whether you’re just getting started in crypto or already deep into the trenches, ApeScreener gives you everything you need to invest smarter, grow faster, and profit easier.
ApeScreener - Your Genius Edge.
ApeScreener（APES）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 ApeScreener（APES）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
ApeScreener（APES）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 ApeScreener（APES）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 APES 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
APES 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 APES 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 APES 代币的实时价格吧！
