Apes Go Bananas 价格 (AGB)
今天 Apes Go Bananas (AGB) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 180.78K USD。AGB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Apes Go Bananas 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.59K USD
- Apes Go Bananas 当天价格变化为 +1.76%
- 其循环供应量为 819.20T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AGB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AGB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Apes Go Bananas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Apes Go Bananas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Apes Go Bananas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Apes Go Bananas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.76%
|30天
|$ 0
|-20.59%
|60天
|$ 0
|-18.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Apes Go Bananas 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-6.87%
+1.76%
-4.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AGB (Apes Go Bananas) is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the NFT communities of BAYC and HAPE. Our goal is to enhance liquidity and accessibility for BAYC and HAPE NFTs. With our innovative NFT prize pool concept, users have the opportunity to win exclusive collectibles by participating in AGB lotteries. We believe that meme coins should go beyond their viral nature and incorporate meaningful financial practices. With this in mind, AGB introduces an innovative concept: the NFT prize pool. By introducing this innovative mechanism, AGB creates an engaging and interactive experience for the community. It not only offers the chance to win exclusive NFTs but also supports the liquidity and growth of BAYC and HAPE.
