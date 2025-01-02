什么是Apes Go Bananas (AGB)

AGB (Apes Go Bananas) is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the NFT communities of BAYC and HAPE. Our goal is to enhance liquidity and accessibility for BAYC and HAPE NFTs. With our innovative NFT prize pool concept, users have the opportunity to win exclusive collectibles by participating in AGB lotteries. We believe that meme coins should go beyond their viral nature and incorporate meaningful financial practices. With this in mind, AGB introduces an innovative concept: the NFT prize pool. By introducing this innovative mechanism, AGB creates an engaging and interactive experience for the community. It not only offers the chance to win exclusive NFTs but also supports the liquidity and growth of BAYC and HAPE.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Apes Go Bananas (AGB) 资源 官网