Apertum 价格 (APTM)
今天 Apertum (APTM) 的实时价格为 1.81 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.88M USD。APTM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Apertum 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Apertum 当天价格变化为 -4.74%
- 其循环供应量为 2.68M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 APTM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 APTM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Apertum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.090399931608877。
在过去30天内，Apertum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Apertum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Apertum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.090399931608877
|-4.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Apertum 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.38%
-4.74%
-8.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM 兑换 VND
₫46,410.21
|1 APTM 兑换 AUD
A$2.8779
|1 APTM 兑换 GBP
￡1.3756
|1 APTM 兑换 EUR
€1.5928
|1 APTM 兑换 USD
$1.81
|1 APTM 兑换 MYR
RM8.0002
|1 APTM 兑换 TRY
₺68.8886
|1 APTM 兑换 JPY
¥259.7531
|1 APTM 兑换 RUB
₽150.5558
|1 APTM 兑换 INR
₹155.5876
|1 APTM 兑换 IDR
Rp30,166.6546
|1 APTM 兑换 KRW
₩2,571.0145
|1 APTM 兑换 PHP
₱103.4958
|1 APTM 兑换 EGP
￡E.92.8168
|1 APTM 兑换 BRL
R$10.6066
|1 APTM 兑换 CAD
C$2.4978
|1 APTM 兑换 BDT
৳219.4625
|1 APTM 兑换 NGN
₦2,877.5742
|1 APTM 兑换 UAH
₴74.7711
|1 APTM 兑换 VES
Bs128.51
|1 APTM 兑换 PKR
Rs506.4199
|1 APTM 兑换 KZT
₸933.4532
|1 APTM 兑换 THB
฿60.5807
|1 APTM 兑换 TWD
NT$58.5897
|1 APTM 兑换 AED
د.إ6.6427
|1 APTM 兑换 CHF
Fr1.4661
|1 APTM 兑换 HKD
HK$14.0275
|1 APTM 兑换 MAD
.د.م16.7968
|1 APTM 兑换 MXN
$36.743