Antofy 价格 (ABN)
今天 Antofy (ABN) 的实时价格为 0.00146445 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.63K USD。ABN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Antofy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 181.23 USD
- Antofy 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 1.11M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ABN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ABN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Antofy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Antofy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002537213。
在过去60天内，Antofy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001537861。
在过去90天内，Antofy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0002537213
|-17.32%
|60天
|$ -0.0001537861
|-10.50%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Antofy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-6.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Antofy is a blockchain designed from the ground up to solve the current problems faced by existing blockchains. We have reimagined every aspect of the technology, from tokenomics to consensus, to create a fundamentally new distributed system. This documentation is the only reliable source of the Antofy architecture. We are still polishing the system's nuances, so the documentation is constantly updated and supplemented. What makes your project unique? The Antofy Platform is a unified infrastructure platform based on technical, traffic, and ecological resources and will be gradually opened to the blockchain industry. It will make the construction of decentralized applications more efficient and cost-effective, and provide comprehensive empowerment in aspects of promotion, traffic, and resources. The Antofy Platform is an EVM compatible blockchain that solves the biggest problem in the Dapp industry and has 0% transaction fees. The Antofy Platform will provide global developers with a series of diverse, innovative facilities and services. History of your project. Antofy labs started its blockchain granny in 2022 with a vision to become the premier blockchain solution provider, till now we have developed many dApps and Dex platforms and have completed our blockchain testnet. What’s next for your project? We are working on a high TPS Antofy mainnet with 100k TPS tested on local environment. Antofy Team is very much satisficed with the results and soon the mainnet will be updated. What can your token be used for? Antofy (ABN is the native coin that powers the Antofy network and is used to pay for transactions. ABN functions as a utility token and is used to pay for gas fees for transactions on the Antofy blockchain, denominated in gwei. Stakers on the Antofy network earn ABN as their reward for securing the network. ABN is also a cryptocurrency, similar to bitcoin, and can be traded on multiple centralized and decentralized exchanges, or even deposited as collateral to take out loans.
