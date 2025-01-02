Antfarm Token 价格 (ATF)
今天 Antfarm Token (ATF) 的实时价格为 0.123929 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.22M USD。ATF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Antfarm Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 525.10 USD
- Antfarm Token 当天价格变化为 +6.75%
- 其循环供应量为 9.83M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ATF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ATF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Antfarm Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00783258。
在过去30天内，Antfarm Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0042402183。
在过去60天内，Antfarm Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0383620980。
在过去90天内，Antfarm Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02448025832715423。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00783258
|+6.75%
|30天
|$ -0.0042402183
|-3.42%
|60天
|$ +0.0383620980
|+30.95%
|90天
|$ +0.02448025832715423
|+24.62%
Antfarm Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.25%
+6.75%
+3.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is Antfarm Token (ATF)? Antfarm Token (ATF) is an ERC20 token used to pay all swapping fees on Antfarm Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum. It was introduced to fit all the needs of the different stakeholders in the ecosystem. What Makes ATF Unique? Being deflationary (15% of the paid fees are burned after every swap) is a core property of the ATF token. This mechanism aims at protecting its holders. With every burn, the value of ATF increases theoretically. Liquidity Providers can claim their fees at any moment, without any impact on the pool value or volume as these fees are paid with the ATF token. This has many advantages: - LPs can further custom their strategy by deciding if they should reinvest their collected fees, diversify into new pools or simply keep them in ATF. By introducing the ATF, we give LPs the ability to create new source of earnings, independently from their initial pool strategy. - Crypto-native projects are incentivised to launch liquidity pools with their own token in the Antfarm ecosystem. It gives them the opportunity to put their stack at work. They can use their collected fees (in ATF) to pay their day-to-day expenses as a company. It prevents them from selling their own token to do so. - For very risky pairs, if one asset value goes to 0, the LPs will lose all their stake in the pair. Thanks to Antfarm's fee system in ATF, even if one of the assets goes to 0, they would be compensated with a certain % from swapping fees. This is a strong risk mitigation. Antfarm is even greater when markets are turbulent! This is when most swappers will be drawn to our pools. As ATF are required to pay for all swapping fees, the demand for ATF will be become substantial in such times.
|1 ATF 兑换 AUD
A$0.1982864
|1 ATF 兑换 GBP
￡0.0991432
|1 ATF 兑换 EUR
€0.11897184
|1 ATF 兑换 USD
$0.123929
|1 ATF 兑换 MYR
RM0.55396263
|1 ATF 兑换 TRY
₺4.37593299
|1 ATF 兑换 JPY
¥19.43330649
|1 ATF 兑换 RUB
₽13.62971142
|1 ATF 兑换 INR
₹10.62567246
|1 ATF 兑换 IDR
Rp1,998.85455887
|1 ATF 兑换 PHP
₱7.18044626
|1 ATF 兑换 EGP
￡E.6.29435391
|1 ATF 兑换 BRL
R$0.78570986
|1 ATF 兑换 CAD
C$0.17845776
|1 ATF 兑换 BDT
৳14.8095155
|1 ATF 兑换 NGN
₦191.83961342
|1 ATF 兑换 UAH
₴5.21245374
|1 ATF 兑换 VES
Bs6.320379
|1 ATF 兑换 PKR
Rs34.52042295
|1 ATF 兑换 KZT
₸65.05404997
|1 ATF 兑换 THB
฿4.24208967
|1 ATF 兑换 TWD
NT$4.07354623
|1 ATF 兑换 CHF
Fr0.1115361
|1 ATF 兑换 HKD
HK$0.96292833
|1 ATF 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.2516829