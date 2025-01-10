Ankr Staked BNB 价格 (ANKRBNB)
今天 Ankr Staked BNB (ANKRBNB) 的实时价格为 756.97 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ANKRBNB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ankr Staked BNB 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 53.97K USD
- Ankr Staked BNB 当天价格变化为 -0.22%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ANKRBNB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ANKRBNB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ankr Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.6703201478722。
在过去30天内，Ankr Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +8.2393913590。
在过去60天内，Ankr Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +83.7214875760。
在过去90天内，Ankr Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +129.8905584913952。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -1.6703201478722
|-0.22%
|30天
|$ +8.2393913590
|+1.09%
|60天
|$ +83.7214875760
|+11.06%
|90天
|$ +129.8905584913952
|+20.71%
Ankr Staked BNB 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.08%
-0.22%
-1.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What and why is Binance Liquid Staking? Instant Liquidity Using Ankr Staking is the best way to stake BNB as you can access instant liquidity in the form of the ankrBNB token. Avoiding locking your tokens up with the BNB Chain network is a big advantage — it allows you to use the value of your staked tokens to earn multiple layers of rewards on DeFi platforms and multiply your ROI potential. As Liquid Staking solves the capital inefficiency problem of (Nominated) Proof-of-stake networks, it offers a way to earn additional rewards on your staked BNB, enabling new yield farming strategies, arbitrage trading, lending, and more will all be possible using the value of your staked assets. ankrBNB is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrBNB token vs. BNB increases over time as staking rewards accumulate. No technical knowledge is required Receive an easier staking experience with no technical knowledge necessary. Liquid Staking makes staking as easy as a swap: exchange your BNB for the reward-bearning ankrBNB token. Enhanced decentralization Our BNB Liquid Staking will not use only Ankr validator nodes to stake the BNB from users. Ankr Staking will select several suitable and reliable BNB Chain validators, making BNB Liquid Staking as decentralized as possible. This means that Ankr will not contribute to giving any party more influence over the BNB Chain network as the BNB will be spread over a wide variety of nodes. Ultimately, the goal is to have Ankr governance decide on the target allocation to different validator nodes. Contribute to the security of the BNB Chain network Staking with BNB Liquid Staking allows you to play an important role in boosting the network’s security as a whole. Ankr’s BNB staking system distributes staked tokens intelligently across the BNB Chain ecosystem to help the network achieve optimal decentralization. Diversity and decentralization of active validators both ensure the network remains as secure as possible.
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 AUD
A$1,218.7217
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 GBP
￡613.1457
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 EUR
€734.2609
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 USD
$756.97
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 MYR
RM3,398.7953
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 TRY
₺26,804.3077
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 JPY
¥119,540.7024
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 RUB
₽77,021.6975
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 INR
₹65,099.42
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 IDR
Rp12,209,191.8391
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 PHP
₱44,275.1753
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 EGP
￡E.38,264.8335
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 BRL
R$4,579.6685
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 CAD
C$1,090.0368
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 BDT
৳92,335.2006
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 NGN
₦1,173,591.1486
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 UAH
₴32,004.6916
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 VES
Bs40,119.41
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 PKR
Rs210,793.4359
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 KZT
₸399,453.069
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 THB
฿26,160.8832
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 TWD
NT$24,942.1615
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 CHF
Fr688.8427
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 HKD
HK$5,889.2266
|1 ANKRBNB 兑换 MAD
.د.م7,599.9788