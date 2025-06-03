AngelBlock 价格 (THOL)
今天 AngelBlock (THOL) 的实时价格为 0.00157612 USD。目前其市值为 $ 367.64K USD。THOL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AngelBlock 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- AngelBlock 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 233.26M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 THOL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 THOL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AngelBlock 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，AngelBlock 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001397504。
在过去60天内，AngelBlock 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0008448881。
在过去90天内，AngelBlock 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005815722232170734。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0001397504
|+8.87%
|60天
|$ +0.0008448881
|+53.61%
|90天
|$ -0.0005815722232170734
|-26.95%
AngelBlock 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+0.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AngelBlock is a Crypto and FinTech investment platform connecting investors with noteworthy startups with a focus on early-stage investments. AngelBlock is on its way to creating the largest decentralised venture capital fund for the Crypto, FinTech, and Blockchain space. Their mission is to build a cohesive and synergistic community of investors, supporters and entrepreneurs developing innovation within the blockchain space. AngelBlock will allow Crypto, FinTech, and blockchain start-ups to raise funds and receive support from knowledgeable, experienced professionals solely via their online platform. The Tholos token ($THOL) is the native token for the AngelBlock platform. The Tholos token will have the following utility and functionality: Access to the AngelBlock platform and AngelBlock community Loyalty Tiers – gaining additional privileges, bonuses based on the amount of tokens held in a specific wallet Fundraise Staking Discounted fees or circumvention of platform fees entirely Investor Accreditation Priority listing for startups looking to raise funds Angel Mentorship given to startups post-funding Access to a Tokenized Equity Marketplace OTC desk access & fees Additional forms of raising capital via token Priority deals and exclusive listings Deflationary APY Staking xThol based governance model Community building incentivization The Tholos Token is designed to be always in a state of demand from the platform’s users, on both sides, investors as well as startups looking to raise funds. The token itself will be capped at 400,000,000 Tholos tokens. The idea for the AngelBlock platform was envisioned by Alex Strześniewski, accompanied by co-founders Dawid Wasilewski and Marcin Majchrzak.
