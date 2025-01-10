Anchored Coins AEUR 图标

$0.994719
$0.994719
+0.60%(1D)

今天 Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 的价格

今天 Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 的实时价格为 0.994719 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Anchored Coins AEUR 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 135.09K USD
- Anchored Coins AEUR 当天价格变化为 +0.65%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 AEUR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AEUR 价格信息的首选平台。

Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00643118
在过去30天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0515308209
在过去60天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0692964028
在过去90天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.099799068189887

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00643118+0.65%
30天$ -0.0515308209-5.18%
60天$ -0.0692964028-6.96%
90天$ -0.099799068189887-9.11%

Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 价格分析

Anchored Coins AEUR 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.973907
$ 0.973907

$ 0.999069
$ 0.999069

$ 2.0
$ 2.0

+0.28%

+0.65%

-3.55%

Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 135.09K
$ 135.09K

0.00
0.00

什么是Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR)

"Anchored Coins was established by a group of entrepreneurs with decades of combined experience in financial services, and a proven track record of building market leaders in the digital assets industry. With a strong commitment to regulatory clarity and compliance, the Issuer is based in Switzerland, which enables the company to offer its clients an unmatched level of regulatory standing as a member of a Swiss self regulatory organization (Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen, “VQF”), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Anchored Coins takes a compliant and transparent approach, and every every AEUR is backed 1:1 with the reserves held exclusively with Swiss FINMA-licensed banks. Tokens issued by Anchored Coins are issued natively on the Ethereum and BNB Blockchains, with the team continuously working on further integrations within the digital asset industry. "

Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 资源

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

AEUR 兑换为当地货币

1 AEUR 兑换 AUD
A$1.60149759
1 AEUR 兑换 GBP
0.80572239
1 AEUR 兑换 EUR
0.96487743
1 AEUR 兑换 USD
$0.994719
1 AEUR 兑换 MYR
RM4.46628831
1 AEUR 兑换 TRY
35.23294698
1 AEUR 兑换 JPY
¥156.9666582
1 AEUR 兑换 RUB
100.80482346
1 AEUR 兑换 INR
85.47620367
1 AEUR 兑换 IDR
Rp16,043.85259257
1 AEUR 兑换 PHP
58.12143117
1 AEUR 兑换 EGP
￡E.50.29299264
1 AEUR 兑换 BRL
R$5.99815557
1 AEUR 兑换 CAD
C$1.43239536
1 AEUR 兑换 BDT
121.33582362
1 AEUR 兑换 NGN
1,539.80511762
1 AEUR 兑换 UAH
42.16613841
1 AEUR 兑换 VES
Bs52.720107
1 AEUR 兑换 PKR
Rs277.38734034
1 AEUR 兑换 KZT
522.98346144
1 AEUR 兑换 THB
฿34.40733021
1 AEUR 兑换 TWD
NT$32.78593824
1 AEUR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.90519429
1 AEUR 兑换 HKD
HK$7.73891382
1 AEUR 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.00687314