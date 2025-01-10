Anchored Coins AEUR 价格 (AEUR)
今天 Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 的实时价格为 0.994719 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Anchored Coins AEUR 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 135.09K USD
- Anchored Coins AEUR 当天价格变化为 +0.65%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AEUR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AEUR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00643118。
在过去30天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0515308209。
在过去60天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0692964028。
在过去90天内，Anchored Coins AEUR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.099799068189887。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00643118
|+0.65%
|30天
|$ -0.0515308209
|-5.18%
|60天
|$ -0.0692964028
|-6.96%
|90天
|$ -0.099799068189887
|-9.11%
Anchored Coins AEUR 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.28%
+0.65%
-3.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Anchored Coins was established by a group of entrepreneurs with decades of combined experience in financial services, and a proven track record of building market leaders in the digital assets industry. With a strong commitment to regulatory clarity and compliance, the Issuer is based in Switzerland, which enables the company to offer its clients an unmatched level of regulatory standing as a member of a Swiss self regulatory organization (Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen, “VQF”), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Anchored Coins takes a compliant and transparent approach, and every every AEUR is backed 1:1 with the reserves held exclusively with Swiss FINMA-licensed banks. Tokens issued by Anchored Coins are issued natively on the Ethereum and BNB Blockchains, with the team continuously working on further integrations within the digital asset industry. "
