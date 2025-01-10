什么是Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR)

"Anchored Coins was established by a group of entrepreneurs with decades of combined experience in financial services, and a proven track record of building market leaders in the digital assets industry. With a strong commitment to regulatory clarity and compliance, the Issuer is based in Switzerland, which enables the company to offer its clients an unmatched level of regulatory standing as a member of a Swiss self regulatory organization (Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen, “VQF”), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Anchored Coins takes a compliant and transparent approach, and every every AEUR is backed 1:1 with the reserves held exclusively with Swiss FINMA-licensed banks. Tokens issued by Anchored Coins are issued natively on the Ethereum and BNB Blockchains, with the team continuously working on further integrations within the digital asset industry. "

Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) 资源 白皮书 官网