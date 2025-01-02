Amocucinare 图标

Amocucinare 价格 (AMORE)

USD

Amocucinare (AMORE) 实时价格图表

$0.00606575
$0.00606575$0.00606575
+6.20%(1D)

今天 Amocucinare (AMORE) 的价格

今天 Amocucinare (AMORE) 的实时价格为 0.00606575 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.80M USD。AMORE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Amocucinare 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 33.57K USD
- Amocucinare 当天价格变化为 +6.25%
- 其循环供应量为 791.67M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 AMORE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AMORE 价格信息的首选平台。

Amocucinare (AMORE) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003566
在过去30天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0030118741
在过去60天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.0003566+6.25%
30天$ -0.0030118741-49.65%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Amocucinare (AMORE) 价格分析

Amocucinare 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00547954
$ 0.00547954$ 0.00547954

$ 0.00606382
$ 0.00606382$ 0.00606382

$ 0.01469843
$ 0.01469843$ 0.01469843

+0.60%

+6.25%

-12.35%

Amocucinare (AMORE) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 4.80M
$ 4.80M$ 4.80M

$ 33.57K
$ 33.57K$ 33.57K

791.67M
791.67M 791.67M

什么是Amocucinare (AMORE)

$AMORE is a token bringing together meat lovers, chefs, and grill enthusiasts around an interactive, fully customizable AI character, "Mr. Duck." This character is a virtual chef with a sharp sense of humor and masculine charm. Not only does he create recipes, but he also serves as the "face" of a platform for culinary learning, inspiration, and experimentation. Mr. Duck is a digital personality, always ready to discuss new meat trends, demonstrate recipes, and add a touch of sarcasm to culinary discussions. The mission of $AMORE is to create the world’s first community where people from different countries can virtually gather around the grill, participate in cooking, compete, and influence the development of a virtual chef, creating a global movement for delicious food.

