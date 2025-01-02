Amocucinare 价格 (AMORE)
今天 Amocucinare (AMORE) 的实时价格为 0.00606575 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.80M USD。AMORE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Amocucinare 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 33.57K USD
- Amocucinare 当天价格变化为 +6.25%
- 其循环供应量为 791.67M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AMORE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AMORE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003566。
在过去30天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0030118741。
在过去60天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Amocucinare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0003566
|+6.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0030118741
|-49.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Amocucinare 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.60%
+6.25%
-12.35%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$AMORE is a token bringing together meat lovers, chefs, and grill enthusiasts around an interactive, fully customizable AI character, "Mr. Duck." This character is a virtual chef with a sharp sense of humor and masculine charm. Not only does he create recipes, but he also serves as the "face" of a platform for culinary learning, inspiration, and experimentation. Mr. Duck is a digital personality, always ready to discuss new meat trends, demonstrate recipes, and add a touch of sarcasm to culinary discussions. The mission of $AMORE is to create the world’s first community where people from different countries can virtually gather around the grill, participate in cooking, compete, and influence the development of a virtual chef, creating a global movement for delicious food.
|1 AMORE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0097052
|1 AMORE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0048526
|1 AMORE 兑换 EUR
€0.00582312
|1 AMORE 兑换 USD
$0.00606575
|1 AMORE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0271139025
|1 AMORE 兑换 TRY
₺0.2141816325
|1 AMORE 兑换 JPY
¥0.9511702575
|1 AMORE 兑换 RUB
₽0.667111185
|1 AMORE 兑换 INR
₹0.520077405
|1 AMORE 兑换 IDR
Rp97.8346637225
|1 AMORE 兑换 PHP
₱0.351449555
|1 AMORE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3080794425
|1 AMORE 兑换 BRL
R$0.038456855
|1 AMORE 兑换 CAD
C$0.00873468
|1 AMORE 兑换 BDT
৳0.724857125
|1 AMORE 兑换 NGN
₦9.389659685
|1 AMORE 兑换 UAH
₴0.255125445
|1 AMORE 兑换 VES
Bs0.30935325
|1 AMORE 兑换 PKR
Rs1.6896146625
|1 AMORE 兑换 KZT
₸3.1840941475
|1 AMORE 兑换 THB
฿0.2076306225
|1 AMORE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1993812025
|1 AMORE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.005459175
|1 AMORE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0471308775
|1 AMORE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.061264075